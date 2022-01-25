Home 

Lega: no trattative su rimpasto

Andrea Capri

Intanto la Lega attraverso una nota:

"Non sono in corso trattativa tra e Draghi su un presunto rimpasto. E’ infondato e irrispettoso per entrambi immaginare che in questa fase anziché discutere di temi reali come caro-energia, inflazione, scenari internazionali, o siano impegnati a parlare di equilibri di governo. Sul Quirinale, Salvini è al su alcuni nomi- e uomini-di altissimo profilo. Né confusione né perdite di tempo: la Lega vuole essere garante di stabilità, responsabilità e concretezza".

