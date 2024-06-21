Il Mezzogiorno

HERMES: “ISTINTO ANIMALE”, FUORI ORA IL PRIMO EP

Fabia Lonz

Giu 21, 2024
“ISTINTO ANIMALE” (Aurora Dischi / Universal Music Italia ) è il titolo del primo EP di Hermes, disponibile da venerdì 21 giugno al seguente link https://hermes.lnk.to/istintoanimaleQuesto primo pit stop di Hermes raccoglie 6 bran con cui l’artista racconta di scelte sbagliate, prime esperienze, primi amori, sacrifici e rischi. Istinto animale è quel istinto di sopravvivenza in un posto che non ci rispecchia, è il bisogno di vivere un sogno. Ai brani già pubblicati Lacrime di Lime, Medusa e Astri, si aggiungono i 2 brani inediti “Buona Notte” e la focus track “NOTRE-DAME”. Un brano che parla della malinconia dell’artista e del bisogno di mettere a nudo le giornate grigie, le insicurezze in amore e la solitudine, prendendo come simbolo la famosa cattedrale parigina. Musicalmente l’EP spazia dall’ r&b al pop di respiro internazionale fino a sonorità club e dance pop che mettono in risalto la poliedricità dell’artista. Un viaggio che diventa anche “visivo” e che raconta un pensiero libero, fluido e lontano da etichette e costrutti ideologici.Di seguito la tracklist completa di “ISTINTO ANIMALE”1. ISTINTO ANIMALE (INTRO)2. ASTRI3. MEDUSA4. BUONANOTTE5. LACRIME DI LIME6. NOTRE-DAME 
 Hermes, all’anagrafe Christian Cotugno, classe 2000, ha mosso i suoi primi passi nella musica e nella danza da piccolo. Trovando attraverso le canzoni il modo di raccontare la “generazione z” e le loro storie d’amore, dopo diverse esperienze musicali, Hermes pubblica nel 2021 il primo brano “Come serpenti”. L’anno successivo vince il contest della Fiera del Levante di Bari e, oltre a pubblicare altri singoli, Vince l’ultima edizione del contest di Radio Italia e Anas con il brano “After”, trasmesso su Radio Italia e che accompagnerà lo spot tv per la campagna nazionale sulla sicurezza stradale sulle reti Rai e Mediaset . Si esibisce all’ultima edizione del concerto del Primo Maggio Roma e al Radio Italia Live in piazza Duomo a Milano. Partecipa al RDS Summer Festival 2023 e al Giffoni Film Festival 2023. Il brano Mare Mosso è tra vincitori del progetto “Puglia Sounds Producers 2023”. Viene selezionato da MTV come artista del mese per la rubrica MTV PUSH ITALIA. Nel 2023 apre i concerti di Max Gazzè, The Kolors e Lo Stato Sociale. Recentemente ha tenuto un concerto nel palazzo dei congressi di Roma per Musika Expo Roma 2023. Si esibisce il 22 novembre durante la Milano Music Week per il gen-z stage di Rockol all’arci bellezza di Milano.
