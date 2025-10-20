Inclusione finanziaria, studio sull’impatto sociale della micro finanza nel Mezzogiorno d’Italia 

Credito accessibile, leva concreta di emancipazione: giovedì 23 ottobre a Napoli, a Palazzo Ricca, la presentazione dei dati 
 
L’inclusione finanziaria può trasformare in profondità le condizioni economiche e sociali di individui e comunità. È quanto emerge dal nuovo studio d’impatto che sarà presentato giovedì 23 ottobre alle 11 a Palazzo Ricca, sede della Fondazione Banco di Napoli (via dei Tribunali, 213), da PerMicro, la più grande società italiana che si occupa di inclusione finanziaria erogando credito a persone in condizioni di vulnerabilità, e realizzato da Triadi spin off del Politecnico di Milano e dedicato all’innovazione e all’impatto sociale. La Fondazione Banco Napoli dal 2014 è socia di PerMicro con l’obiettivo di sostenere l’inclusione finanziaria nella regione Campania. 
Partecipano: Orazio Abbamonte Presidente della Fondazione, Andrea Carriero Consigliere Generale Fondazione Banco di Napoli, Benigno Imbriano, Amministratore Delegato PerMicro, Filippo Chiesa, Responsabile Impatto Sociale PerMicro, Giuseppe Sottile Responsabile Area Sud Banca Etica, Fabio Montena Consigliere di Amministrazione Auxilia Finance, Luca Trapanese Assessore alle Politiche Sociali del Comune di Napoi. La ricerca ha preso in esame gli effetti generati dall’attività di PerMicro delineando un quadro in cui il credito accessibile si rivela leva concreta di emancipazione, stabilizzazione economica e coesione sociale, creando opportunità in particolare per donne, giovani sotto i 35 anni e cittadini migranti. Tra i principali risultati della ricerca, condotta a livello nazionale: donne e giovani i più fragili, posti di lavoro e sviluppo tra i risultati dell’attività della principale realtà italiana attiva nell’inclusione finanziaria. Oltre 9.000 beneficiari e 3.600 posti di lavoro nati in 14 anni dal sostegno di PerMicro. Nel 2024 sono stati 3.030 i progetti sostenuti con oltre 35 milioni di euro concessi: il 39% delle imprese finanziate risulta guidato da donne e il 31% da giovani sotto i 35 anni, confermando l’attenzione di PerMicro ai più fragili.
 
