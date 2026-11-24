Russo: «Dopo due anni di riorganizzazione, ricostruita la rappresentanza sui territori»
NAPOLI – Si terrà l’11 e 12 dicembre 2026, all’Hotel dei Platani di Nola (Napoli), il XII Congresso nazionale ordinario della FAILMS, Federazione Autonoma Italiana Lavoratori Metalmeccanici, Siderurgici e Servizi. L’appuntamento arriva al termine di un percorso di riorganizzazione interna avviato nel dicembre 2024, con l’obiettivo di rafforzare le strutture territoriali e la rappresentanza nazionale.
«In questi due anni abbiamo lavorato per ricostruire la nostra presenza sui territori e riorganizzare la rappresentanza nazionale, attraverso la nomina e la riconferma di dirigenti che hanno assunto la responsabilità di rappresentare i lavoratori», dichiara Vincenzo Russo, Segretario Generale Nazionale della FAILMS.
Durante il Congresso sarà eletto il nuovo Segretario Generale nazionale e saranno definite le priorità della Federazione per il prossimo mandato.
Russo ha rivolto un ringraziamento ai dirigenti impegnati nel percorso di riorganizzazione. Per la Campania, il coordinatore regionale Salvatore Senese, i segretari provinciali Luigi Raiola (Napoli), Antonio Viggiano (Caserta) e Antonio De Donato (Avellino), oltre al commissario straordinario Fabio Bencivenga (Benevento).
Il ringraziamento ha riguardato anche Carmelo Formica, commissario straordinario a Palermo; Maurizio Verardi, commissario per Brindisi, Taranto e Lecce; Vincenzo Russo, segretario della macro-provincia di Foggia e Potenza; Remo Casalanguida, segretario provinciale a Chieti; Pasquale Tesauro, segretario provinciale a Torino; ed Emanuele De Lazzari, commissario straordinario a Venezia.
Il Congresso sarà incentrato sul tema «Persone. Industria. Futuro», con particolare attenzione alle trasformazioni del settore metalmeccanico e siderurgico, alle competenze professionali e all’organizzazione della produzione.
«Le trasformazioni industriali incidono direttamente sulla vita dei lavoratori. Il nostro compito – conclude Russo – è fare in modo che la loro voce sia presente nei processi decisionali, partendo dalle esigenze e dalle richieste che emergono quotidianamente nei luoghi di lavoro».
Il XII Congresso rappresenterà quindi un passaggio per il rinnovo della guida nazionale e per la definizione delle strategie future della Federazione.
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