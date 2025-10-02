Le relazioni umane nella street art di Palmadessa a Napoli 

di · Pubblicato · Aggiornato

Mani, occhi, volti dei passanti dipinti sui marciapiedi 
 
Guido Palmadessa Street artist argentino, tra i più famosi al mondo, si è messo all’opera per realizzare graffiti a pavimento in giro per le strade di Napoli. Prima tappa, via Duomo, dove ha realizzato una gigantesca mano colorata a rappresentare il contatto fisico, un invito a vivere e a recuperare il rapporto con le persone, a ritrovare la vicinanza”.
 
“Abbiamo scelto la mano come prima immagine da dipingere – ha spiegato Palmadessa -anche per la gestualità tipica e bella che hanno i Napoletani”.  
 
Questo progetto artistico S’intitola “Cultural ADVERTising” e fa parte della campagna “floor art advertising” ideata dall’architetto e muralista Noemi Verdoliva, per annunciare in modo creativo la mostra “Sedimenti. Ciò che resta non è immobile” di Palmadessa, in programma dal 5 novembre a Palazzo Ricca sede della Fondazione Banco Napoli, sostenitrice dell’operazione. L’esposizione, come i graffiti che stanno invadendo i marciapiedi della città, ripercorre la ricerca dell’autore come indagatore delle connessioni interpersonali. Ritratti accidentali che catturano momenti intimi in uno stato di continua trasformazione, mettendo in discussione l’idea della pittura come qualcosa di fisso, come se l’immagine stessa resistesse alla propria immobilità.
 
Prossime tappe: domani in Via Toledo, all’uscita della metropolitana, dalle 10 alle 13, in Via Partenope nei pressi dell’Hotel Royal Continental dalle 14 alle 16:30, in via Scarlatti all’incrocio con via Luca Giordano dalle 17 alle 19. La campagna di graffiti si chiude sabato 4 ottobre con una live performance in Piazza Trieste e Trento, nei pressi del Gambrinus dalle 10:30 alle 12:30.
 
 
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Unisciti a noi, segui il nostro canale Telegram
Pubblicità

Scopri di più da

Abbonati per ricevere gli ultimi articoli inviati alla tua e-mail.

Potrebbero interessarti anche...

Scopri di più da

Abbonati ora per continuare a leggere e avere accesso all'archivio completo.

Continua a leggere

Verificato da MonsterInsights