Si chiama Radici di Rispetto l’iniziativa che ha celebrato a Terzigno la Giornata Nazionale degli Alberi. Un appuntamento che ha riunito Coldiretti Napoli, gli scout, i Carabinieri Forestali, l’amministrazione comunale guidata dal sindaco Salvatore Carillo, con il supporto operativo dell’UNPLI Napoli.
Teatro dell’evento la pineta di Terzigno, nell’area antistante il Sentiero n. 11 del Parco Nazionale del Vesuvio: una cornice d’eccezione per una giornata dedicata alla tutela dell’ambiente, al verde urbano e alla biodiversità.
Dopo la messa a dimora di diverse piante tipiche della macchia mediterranea, realizzata con l’aiuto dei Carabinieri Forestali, la giornata è proseguita con passeggiate nel verde, lezioni sulla cura degli alberi e una degustazione di mela Annurca campana IGP.
Una tradizione che arriva da lontano
La prima Festa degli Alberi in Italia nacque alla fine dell’Ottocento su impulso del ministro Guido Baccelli, ispirandosi all’Arbor Day statunitense. La data del 21 novembre fu fissata nel 1951.Proprio alla vigilia di questa ricorrenza, Coldiretti ha lanciato un appello per potenziare la forestazione urbana: un percorso fondamentale per contrastare caldo e inquinamento e per migliorare la cura e la gestione del verde pubblico.
Gli alberi, alleati del clima
Gli alberi rappresentano un alleato fondamentale nella lotta ai cambiamenti climatici, grazie alla loro capacità di assorbire anidride carbonica, trattenere le polveri sottili e migliorare la qualità dell’aria. Secondo un’analisi di Coldiretti, un albero adulto può catturare dai 100 ai 250 grammi di polveri sottili, mentre un ettaro di vegetazione è in grado di assorbire fino a 20mila chili di CO2 all’anno.
Tutelare gli alberi significa anche riconoscere il valore del lavoro quotidiano dei proprietari forestali, delle imprese boschive e delle comunità locali.
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