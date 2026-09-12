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TONY COLOMBO, IL CONCERTO RINVIATO AL 15 SETTEMBRE

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L’evento musicale era inizialmente programmato per stasera 12 settembre 2026. La decisione si è resa necessaria a causa di un forte ritardo nei lavori di allestimento delle strutture del palco: nella serata di giovedì 10 settembre, infatti, una violenta serie di raffiche di vento si è abbattuta sull’Ippodromo di Agnano, danneggiando parte delle attrezzature temporanee e rendendo indispensabili ulteriori interventi straordinari per garantire la totale sicurezza dello show e del pubblico presente.

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