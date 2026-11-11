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«Un altro mondo è possibile e necessario. Ora»: Vittorio Agnoletto al Festival del Cinema dei Diritti Umani di Napoli

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Giovedì 12 novembre, a venticinque anni dal G8 di Genova, l’ex portavoce del Genoa Social Forum incontra gli studenti al Cinema Vittoria e, nel pomeriggio, il pubblico di Piazza Forcella insieme all’avvocato Maurizio Montalto.
NAPOLI – Venticinque anni dopo il G8 di Genova, lo slogan del movimento altermondialista torna a Napoli con una parola in più. «Un altro mondo è possibile e necessario. Ora» è il titolo dell’incontro con cui Vittorio Agnoletto, medico ed ex portavoce del Genoa Social Forum, apre giovedì 12 novembre la giornata che il XVIII Festival del Cinema dei Diritti Umani di Napoli dedica alla Società Civile. Dalle 9 alle 12.30, al Cinema Vittoria (via Maurizio de Vito Piscicelli, 8), Agnoletto incontrerà gli studenti medi napoletani. Il titolo riprende la tesi del suo ultimo libro, «Il G8 di Genova. Ieri, oggi, domani» (tab edizioni): le proposte che nel 2001 sembravano possibili oggi appaiono necessarie. Cofondatore della Lega Italiana per la Lotta contro l’AIDS (LILA), che ha presieduto dal 1992 al 2001, Agnoletto è stato parlamentare europeo dal 2004 al 2009. Quest’anno ha pubblicato anche «L’industria della salute» (Paper First), dedicato alla privatizzazione della sanità. L’appuntamento del mattino porta tra i più giovani il lavoro che il Festival ha avviato negli atenei con la Peace School «Mario Paciolla». «Scuola e università sono l’habitat ideale in cui la Pace può radicarsi e trovare la legittimità, anche culturale, che merita», osserva il coordinatore Maurizio Del Bufalo. Alle 15 il confronto si sposta allo Spazio Comunale Piazza Forcella (via della Vicaria Vecchia, 23) con «Un altro mondo è urgente. Proviamo a costruirlo insieme», al quale partecipa l’avvocato Maurizio Montalto, già commissario straordinario di ABC Acqua Bene Comune Napoli. In serata, sempre a Forcella, la giornata si chiude con l’assegnazione del Premio per la Pace dell’Ambasciata di Svizzera in Italia. Il XVIII Festival del Cinema dei Diritti Umani di Napoli è in programma fino al 20 novembre con il titolo «Sviluppo Umano, Sviluppo Integrale, Principi di Pace» ed è dedicato alla memoria di Edgar Morin. Tutti gli appuntamenti sono a ingresso gratuito. La manifestazione è promossa dall’Associazione Cinema e Diritti con il contributo di Regione Campania, Film Commission Regione Campania, Comune di Napoli e Università L’Orientale. Si svolge in collaborazione con l’Università Federico II e con il patrocinio e il sostegno della Confederazione Elvetica e dell’Ambasciata di Svizzera in Italia. Il Festival aderisce dal 2009 allo Human Rights Film Network, rete patrocinata da Amnesty International, e gode del sostegno di Banca Etica, Un Ponte Per, Federazione Italiana dei Circoli del Cinema (FICC) ed Expoitaly.
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