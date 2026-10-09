COLDIRETTI CASERTA, LUNEDì IN PREFETTURA A CASERTA PER IL TAVOLO SUL COMPARTO LATTIERO-CASEARIO E BUFALINO

Su richiesta di Coldiretti Caserta, è stato convocato per lunedì 12 ottobre 2026 alle ore 15.30, presso la Prefettura di Caserta (2° piano, Sala 6) il tavolo istituzionale sul comparto lattiero-caseario e bufalino della provincia di Caserta.
La riunione, convocata dal Prefetto di Caserta d’intesa con l’Assessore all’Agricoltura della Regione Campania, nasce per esaminare le criticità e le problematiche del settore segnalate nell’unita nota del Presidente della Federazione provinciale di Coldiretti Caserta.
Un appuntamento di fondamentale importanza per il futuro di una filiera che rappresenta il cuore pulsante dell’economia agricola casertana e regionale, fiore all’occhiello del Made in Italy con la Mozzarella di Bufala Campana DOP.
Alla riunione sono stati convocati anche il Presidente della Camera di Commercio, Industria, Artigianato e Agricoltura di Caserta, i rappresentanti delle associazioni di categoria, Confindustria Caserta e i vertici nazionali di Assolatte.
Convocati inoltre il Consorzio di Tutela della Mozzarella di Bufala Campana DOP e l’Ispettorato Centrale della tutela della qualità e repressione frodi dei prodotti agroalimentari (ICQRF) per le regioni Campania e Molise. Invitati per conoscenza l’Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale del Mezzogiorno – sede di Caserta – e l’Assessore all’Agricoltura della Giunta Regionale della Campania.
“Il tavolo in Prefettura è un passaggio fondamentale – sottolinea il presidente di Coldiretti Caserta Enrico Amico – per affrontare in maniera unitaria e istituzionale le difficoltà che stanno vivendo allevatori e trasformatori. Il comparto bufalino sta attraversando una fase delicatissima, tra costi di produzione, difesa del prodotto dalle imitazioni e tutela del reddito. Serve una risposta di sistema, forte e coordinata, a tutela di un comparto strategico per l’economia, per l’occupazione della provincia e per la difesa della DOP Mozzarella di Bufala Campana, che è patrimonio di tutti”.
Mettere insieme tutte le parti vuol dire poter arrivare finalmente un giorno ad avere un contratto condiviso che accontenti tutte le parti e metta la parola fine alle pratiche sleali che hanno generato tutto questo malcontento.
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