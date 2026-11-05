Coldiretti Campania, Masiello: equa distribuzione del valore della filiera per garantire reddito agli agricoltori e futuro ai giovani

Coldiretti Benevento fra i giovani dell’Istituto di Istruzione Superiore “Galilei-Vetrone” della città sannita. La valorizzazione dei prodotti locali attraverso de.Co ., e Pat e la ricetta per il futuro dell’agricoltura al centro del dibattito al quale ha preso parte il vice presidente nazionale Gennarino Masiello.

“I giovani sono una grande risorsa -spiega Masiello- e sono già una grande realtà in questo momento. Sono tanti quelli che intraprendono già l’attività agricola nelle proprie famiglie e non vedono l’ora di poter costruire una traiettoria di futuro in agricoltura. Noi dobbiamo realizzare gli strumenti adatti: per loro è molto complicato realizzare il sogno d’impresa, perché molto spesso diventa difficile reperire i finanziamenti, anche nella relazione con le banche. Un’impresa che non ha storia e non ha bilanci fa fatica ad avere soldi. Noi dobbiamo aiutare i giovani a realizzare il loro sogno d’impresa con strumenti di investimento con la Regione, sì, ma dobbiamo farlo anche costruendo una relazione diversa con il mondo del credito”.

L’attenzione si sposta sulla necessità di una relazione di filiera diversa per garantire una equa distribuzione del valore: “Non è possibile -spiega il vicepresidente nazionale di Coldiretti e presidente di Coldiretti Benevento Gennarino Masiello- che vendiamo il grano duro a venti centesimi e poi compriamo la pasta che vale dieci volte il nostro grano. Così vale anche per il grano tenero nella realizzazione del pane: un chilo di pane oggi lo trovi a 3-4 euro, e un chilo di grano tenero per fare il pane lo paghi venti centesimi. È gravissima questa cosa. Sicuramente bisogna mettere in campo una relazione di filiera dove tutti devono guadagnare il giusto: non si può rimetterci nel lavoro e nella coltivazione che realizziamo tutti i giorni”.

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