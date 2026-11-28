Il SIB Confcommercio ha fatto sentire con forza la propria presenza alla manifestazione organizzata in piazza a Bacoli dai balneari, insieme ad Alba Flegrea e Federbalneari. A rappresentare il sindacato è intervenuto il vicepresidente nazionale Salvatore Trinchillo.
Nel corso dell’iniziativa abbiamo evidenziato le forti criticità legate all’azione dell’Amministrazione comunale di Bacoli che, a nostro avviso, sta determinando un danno significativo al tessuto imprenditoriale e turistico del territorio, ridisegnando profondamente la costa e mettendo a rischio strutture balneari storiche, senza che risulti preventivamente definita una visione complessiva dello sviluppo.
Abbiamo sottolineato, in particolare, l’assenza di un adeguato piano socioeconomico e di una strategia turistica territoriale, oltre alle numerose criticità di carattere giuridico e amministrativo che accompagnano le decisioni assunte.
La nostra posizione è chiara: il rispetto delle norme deve necessariamente accompagnarsi a una programmazione seria, trasparente e condivisa, che tenga conto delle ricadute economiche, sociali e occupazionali delle scelte amministrative.
Per questo abbiamo rivolto all’Amministrazione un invito preciso: convocare finalmente un tavolo di concertazione con le rappresentanze del settore, per affrontare le criticità e individuare soluzioni equilibrate.
Crediamo fermamente che attraverso il dialogo sia possibile costruire un modello di costa capace di coniugare la tutela delle spiagge libere, la presenza delle imprese balneari e lo sviluppo turistico del territorio.
Non siamo contrari al cambiamento né al rispetto delle regole. Chiediamo che le trasformazioni siano governate con responsabilità, competenza e confronto, evitando che scelte non adeguatamente ponderate compromettano un patrimonio economico, sociale e turistico costruito in decenni di attività.
Il futuro della costa si costruisce insieme, non senza ascoltare chi quella costa la vive e la sostiene ogni giorno.
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