Tubercolosi bovina, Coldiretti: 450mila euro di ristori per gli allevatori campani

Arrivano i ristori per gli allevamenti campani colpiti dalla tubercolosi bovina. La Regione Campania ha stanziato 450mila euro per sostenere 67 aziende zootecniche interessate dagli abbattimenti obbligatori dei capi tra il 2024 e il 15 agosto 2026. È il risultato del lavoro portato avanti da Coldiretti Campania ai tavoli tecnici con l’Assessorato regionale all’Agricoltura, presentato agli allevatori nell’incontro con l’assessora Maria Carmela Serluca.
Il provvedimento prevede 550 euro per ogni capo abbattuto, femmina di età superiore ai 18 mesi, e un contributo di 2,60 euro al giorno per ciascun capo confinato, fino a un massimo di 180 giorni, a copertura delle spese di alimentazione e acquisto del fieno. Un sostegno che si aggiunge agli indennizzi già previsti, per compensare il mancato reddito delle aziende.
“Fin dal primo giorno siamo stati accanto agli allevatori che si sono visti abbattere i propri capi, spesso il frutto del lavoro di intere generazioni. Abbiamo raccolto le loro difficoltà stalla per stalla e le abbiamo portate ai tavoli con la Regione: oggi quell’impegno si traduce in risorse concrete”, afferma Vincenzo Tropiano, direttore di Coldiretti Salerno.
“Gli abbattimenti sono necessari per eradicare la malattia, ma il peso non può ricadere solo su chi alleva”, sottolinea Tropiano.
“Questo sostegno è un passo importante per dare respiro alle aziende e garantire la continuità della zootecnia nelle aree interne, presidio di economia e di territorio. Continueremo a vigilare perché le risorse arrivino in tempi rapidi.”
Le domande si presentano attraverso la piattaforma regionale SIARC, con una procedura semplice e rapida. Per accedere ai ristori gli allevatori possono rivolgersi agli uffici del CAA Coldiretti presenti sul territorio, che li accompagneranno in tutte le fasi della richiesta.
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