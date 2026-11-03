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Il paziente oggi: più anni, più bisogni, nuove risposte

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Sabato 7 novembre 2026 alle ore 8.45 presso la sede di Petrone Group (Bagnoli Via Della Liberazione 111), si svolgerà la V edizione promossa da Centri Kidney, Riabilitazione in Campania Petrone Group e Centro diagnostico Ninni Scognamiglio dell’annuale convegno dedicato ai medici di famiglia.
Dopo i saluti del padrone di casa, il cavaliere Carmine Petrone, fondatore e presidente dell’omonimo gruppo, e di Giovanni Capuano dei Centri Kidney, protagonisti del convegno saranno il professore Giovanni Ventre, Direttore Scientifico della Apple Developer Academy, il professore Matteo Lorito, Vicepresidente e componente del Consiglio Direttivo ANVUR, l’assessore comunale alla Salute e presidente dell’Ordine dei Farmacisti di Napoli Vincenzo Santagada, il Direttore generale tutela della salute Regione Campania Ugo Trama, il presidente di Federfarma Napoli Riccardo Iorio, il presidente della Scuola di Medicina e Chirurgia dell’Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II Giovanni Esposito.
L’iniziativa vedrà la partecipazione di oltre settanta medici di famiglia ai quali è rivolto il convegno che avrà una seconda parte più propriamente scientifica.
“Il titolo è un vero programma di servizio ai cittadini per contribuire insieme a migliorare la sanità, sempre più vicina alle nostre comunità e che tenga insieme in una cornice istituzionale tutti gli operatori del settore”. È lo spirito con il quale Massimo Petrone vicepresidente di Petrone Group, Giovanni Capuano dei Centri Kidney e Centro diagnostico Ninni Scognamiglio promuovono da cinque anni questi appuntamenti con i massimi vertici istituzionali e scientifici del settore. Una iniziativa che unisce tante professionalità per un servizio pubblico che funzioni e costruire quel necessario patto per i cittadini.
Una immagine dell’ultima edizione del convegno
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