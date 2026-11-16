POZZUOLI – La fondazione “Amor Maria Guarino” di Pozzuoli compie 10 anni.
Associazione di medici volontari attivi nello studio e nella ricerca della pratica di ossigeno-ozonoterapia nell’ambito delle malattie croniche e oncologiche, come terapia di supporto alla chemio e radio. Studi infatti dimostrano che essa, insieme alla cannabis e alle terapie integrate, tra cui alimentazione e approccio psicoterapeutico, potenzia la chemioterapia e aumenta la qualità della vita dei pazienti. La fondazione è nata in ricordo di Maria Guarino, presidente dell’associazione culturale “Il Corvo” che per oltre 25 anni è stata un faro di cultura e arte in una Pozzuoli ferita e oscurata dai postumi del terremoto degli anni ’80.
Tutto prende vita da Carlo Luongo, dal 1986 professore associato all’Università Vanvitelli, e dalla sua idea di fondare un master di ossigeno-ozono terapia. Con la pensione la ricerca prosegue con la Fondazione, dedicata alla moglie e presieduta dalla figlia Margherita Luongo.
In occasione del decennale sabato 21 novembre 2026 Torino ospita, in via Nizza 20, il congresso “Infiammazione cronica e terapie integrate: evidenze sperimentali e applicazioni cliniche”, corso ECM residenziale organizzato da IKOS S.r.l. (IKOSECM). La giornata offre un aggiornamento scientifico sulle evidenze sperimentali e cliniche relative alla modulazione dei processi infiammatori con l’ossigeno-ozonoterapia e con approcci integrati che comprendono melatonina e cannabinoidi ad uso
medico. L’infiammazione cronica sistemica è un meccanismo trasversale, coinvolto in numerose patologie. Per questo il congresso mette in dialogo ricerca di base e pratica clinica: dagli studi sperimentali ai biomarcatori dell’infiammazione, fino alle applicazioni nelle patologie croniche infiammatorie. L’obiettivo formativo è portare nella pratica quotidiana i principi e le procedure fondate sulle prove scientifiche disponibili. Intervengono, in qualità di relatori e moderatori, Massimo Nabissi, Margherita Luongo, Carla Ferreri, Pasquale Striano, Lorenza Luongo, M. Beatrice Morelli, Alessandro Fanelli, Aurelia Mondino, Fabrizio Pace, Gelsy Villanueva e Paola Vivalda.
Ma come aiutare la fondazione Amor a portare avanti questo impegno? Uno dei modi è sicuramente quello di scegliere di donare il proprio 5 per mille alla causa, o attraverso la vendita di prodotti nei periodi natalizi e pasquali per sostenere la ricerca sui tumori.
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